Harlem Globetrotter partners with Midstate grocery chain to give back to community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harlem Globetrotter has turned his grief into giving this Thanksgiving.

After losing his father, mother and a close friend, Chris “Handles” Franklin had a tough year. But to honor the legacies of giving to others, he’s partnered with Giant to give out 400 turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving season.

“And I think in today’s day in age, it’s more important than ever to help other people and to be about helping other people,” Franklin said.

And on Monday Franklin will pass out turkeys in Brooklyn, New York.