Harrisburg 15-year-old charged for murder of teen

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges for his alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy on the 2200 Block of Berryhill St in Harrisburg in April 2021.

According to official documents, Kaewon Kashif Layton, 15, of Harrisburg was charged with Murder of the First Degre, Murder of the Second Degree, Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, Firearms not to be Carried Without a License, and Possession of a Firearm by Minor.

Layton’s arrest comes more than four months after the death of 16-year-old Chaynce King-Hender. Layton was denied bail.

