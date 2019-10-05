Harrisburg 2nd Street two-way conversion approved

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — The city has decided and agreed on a plan to convert part of 2nd street into a two-way street.

After getting feedback from residents, the city says 87 percent of respondents were in favor of a two-way conversion and 65 percent were in favor of the concept the city decided to go with.

For more than 60 years, North Second Street has only had one-way traffic.

“There was calls for it to go back to two way almost within months of it being converted back to one way in the ’50s,” city engineer Wayne Martin remembers.

In July, the city presented residents with two concepts for a two-way conversion between Forester and division streets.

“I think it’s a great idea. it kind of eases a lot of the congestion and commuter traffic going in and out of the city, especially for people that come to the city for work,” says resident Manuel Araujo.

The majority of people were in favor of concept one which includes one lane in each direction with a center turn lane, complemented by a pedestrian island at intersections.

Resident Justin Henneghan agrees, saying, “I think it’s a good idea that they have a middle turning lane and they got two-way lanes going on.”

The concept has no bike lanes and would eliminate 70 parking spots out of the current 620 spaces.

“Most of the parking that would have to be eliminated would be because of ADA requirements and maintaining ADA compliant crosswalks,” said City Engineer, Wayne Martin.

Signals would be removed at the intersections of Reily and Verbeke streets and replaced with a mini-roundabout.

“You’re not going to please 100 percent of the people 100 percent of the time, but I think overall, everyone will adapt to the new concept and they’ll be pleased with it,” Araujo thinks.

A project years in the making now finally coming to fruition. There’s still a lot of design work to be done. when that’s all finished, the project will go out to bid in the summer of 2020.

The entire project is expected to take two construction seasons to finish.