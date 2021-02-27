Harrisburg Academy Alum donates car to Dauphin County single mother of 5

Jessica and her five children of Steelton, Pa. celebrate with the van donated to them by Wheels Fom the Heart. Harrisburg Academy alumni, board of trustees and leadership, students, faculty, and members of the local Central PA community contributed additional gifts to assist the family with necessities during the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Florida man with ties to the Midstate and some local students did their part to help a woman who is in need of dependable transportation.

Steve Muschlitz is a 1982 graduate of Harrisburg Academy and car dealership owner in Delray Beach Florida.

He teamed up with school trustees, current students, and parents to donate a van to Jessica, a single mother of five from Dauphin County who works several jobs.

Jessica also received summer school enrollment at the school for her children.

The group also donated several gift cards for gas and groceries.

Muschlitz has donated 127 cars to single mothers over the past seven years and is proud of the work of everyone involved.

“I am blessed to be back here with my real family where it all started to love on this amazing family and these wonderful children,” Muschlitz said.

Harrisburg Academy students collected bags of goodies for Jessica’s children.

Midwest Foodbank donated meals to the family and PennDOT provided car seats.