MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg International Airport set a new traffic record in 2019 and served more than 1.5 million passengers for the first time in its history, airport officials announced Wednesday.

Last year, 1,512,585 passengers flew into and out of HIA, a 16.8% increase compared to 2018.

Officials said it was the third consecutive year of passenger traffic growth at the airport.

Prior to 2019, the busiest year was in 1997, when 1,478,184 passengers used HIA.