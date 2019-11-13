Harrisburg airport TSA catches man with guns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Florida resident was issued a summons by police on Saturday, November 9, after Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport caught him with two guns in his carry-on bag.

The airport says these guns marked the fifth and sixth guns caught at the airport so far this year, tying the number caught during all 12 months of 2018.

TSA officers caught the man with two unloaded .22 caliber handguns in the bottom of his black duffel bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA officers notified the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police, which came to the checkpoint and cited the man with disorderly conduct at the airport checkpoint.

The man told officials that he did not know he had the guns with him because he took the wrong duffle bag with him when he headed to the airport.

TSA wants to remind people that you are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA says nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.