Harrisburg announces leadership change at high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District is changing leadership at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus.

Administrators say Jaimie Foster is no longer principal.

Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer said the leadership change was made “in an ongoing effort to move the Harrisburg School District forward.”

“Effective immediately, the administration will begin an extensive local, regional, and national search to identify the next leader of Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus,” Celmer said in a statement. “The academic services team is providing leadership support to the building until the interim principal is named later this week.”

“As a district, we want to work collaboratively with faculty, staff, and families in providing supports to help our students be successful. I believe new high school leadership will help us to make progress toward those goals,” Celmer added.