Harrisburg announces partial street closure for Strawberry Street on Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Strawberry Street will be partially closed from North 4th Street to Aberdeen Street.
From 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Pyramid Construction workers will make roofing and gutter repairs that require a lift to be placed along the closed portion of Strawberry Street.
The roadway will be cleared and re-open following Tuesday’s construction.
A detour is provided and can bee seen here.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.
