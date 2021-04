HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews in Harrisburg responded to an apartment fire that left two adults and two children displaced.

Crews arrived on scene just before 8:30 Saturday morning.

Smoke and flames were coming out of a second floor apartment.

Deputy fire chief Michael Souder tells abc27 the apartment had working smoke detectors and everyone got out safely.

So far, there is no word on the cause. The Red Cross provided help to those affected.