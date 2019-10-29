Harrisburg Architecture Review Board building new guidelines for property renovation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’ve ever lived in a historic district, you know making home improvements — or any changes at all — can be tough.

Harrisburg’s Architecture Review Board is trying to make the process easier, but wants public input, first.

On Monday, nearly a hundred people came out to hear the board’s plan to rebuild guidelines for a historic property renovation.

There are currently six historic zones in Harrisburg, but sometimes residents don’t realize they’re in it, and oftentimes don’t realize that they can be fined for making certain changes to their homes.

The review board is hoping to change their current review guidelines into a reference guide that will allow people to get all the facts they need in one place, opposed to waiting for the board’s monthly meeting.

“We’re trying to make it easier for people to say, ‘Hey, I live at this address. Am I in a historic district? What kind of architectural style is my property? I want to install a door, do I have to go through the process,” said AJ Knee, chair of Harrisburg Historic Architecture Review Board.

The review board hopes to have the new guidelines in place by Spring.