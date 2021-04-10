Harrisburg area native makes another first in Pennsylvania State Police history

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Yet another first in Pennsylvania State Police history and it involves a Harrisburg area native.

“One of the things when I was a recruiter in the agency, I used to tell people this is the agency it’s the agency you want to come to because you can do so many different things and I can attest to that,” Kristal Turner-Childs can indeed.

“I love Pennsylvania State Police, and then graduating and being sent out to Troop J, Avondale and now to sit here as acting deputy chief of staff. It’s just an honor and a privilege,” Turner-Childs said.

She is the first African American female to serve in this acting position. Her journey is a long one. A trooper on the road, public information officer, director of Bureau of Forensics Services, patrol section commander and more.

“The first African American female to command a troop, that was when I was a captain in Troop L, Reading. It was just an amazing career and now to sit here and utilize all those things I’ve learned over the years and then help our people that are on the road do their job better. You can’t beat it” she added.

“I recognize that there were so many people that came before me, so I stand here on the shoulders of those that have gone before me, so it is important to me to always reach back, and pull someone else with me,” Turner-Childs said.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Staff Turner-Childs still has to be confirmed by the state senate.