Harrisburg Army officer encouraging women to consider careers in the military

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lieutenant Colonel Fabienne Dennery didn’t grow up thinking about a career in the military until she was a teenager.

“I heard my parents and relatives talking in the kitchen about the opportunities it provides,” Dennery said, “I always remembered that as I got older.”

Dennery took ROTC while attending St. Johns University. After graduation, she was commissioned, and she never looked back.

Dennery is currently the Commander of the Harrisburg Recruitment Battalion for the United States Army.

“I tell men and women you can make it an experience of a lifetime,” Dennery said. “I also tell women we need more of us in the Army, and in the military in general.”

Dennery says there are more than 150 areas of expertise women can pursue in the Army, and they can go to college and the Army will pay for the majority of the costs.

“I received my masters two years ago,” Dennery said. “I have a senior enlisted soldier who is about to earn their doctorate.”

Dennery says it is a great opportunity to prepare for life after the military.