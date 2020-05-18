Harrisburg Artsfest goes digital

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Memorial Day Artsfest weekend will now be held online only, although the event will still be held Saturday through Monday.

Online:

  • You’ll be able to shop the artist marketplace online, where several artists will also show how they create their pieces.
  • Musicians’ video performances will be streamed or you can listen to them on an Artsfest Spotify playlist.
  • Local food vendors are offering meal kits to-go so you can make recipes at home.
  • There will also be a film fest featuring 12 short experimental and international curated films by 12 different filmmakers.

More information can be found on the Facebook event or on the website here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss