Harrisburg Artsfest goes digital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Memorial Day Artsfest weekend will now be held online only, although the event will still be held Saturday through Monday.

Online:

You’ll be able to shop the artist marketplace online, where several artists will also show how they create their pieces.

Musicians’ video performances will be streamed or you can listen to them on an Artsfest Spotify playlist.

Local food vendors are offering meal kits to-go so you can make recipes at home.

There will also be a film fest featuring 12 short experimental and international curated films by 12 different filmmakers.

More information can be found on the Facebook event or on the website here.

