Harrisburg asking for more money for small business grant program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s mayor is asking for more money for the city’s small business grant program.

Last month, Harrisburg began taking applications for its new “Neighborhood Business Stabilization Program.”

Grants of up to $5,000 will be offered to neighborhood businesses who are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary objective of the program is to help neighborhood businesses survive this health crisis, as well as to help them provide goods and services to Harrisburg’s residents to the maximum possible extent.

The program started with $1.5 million. Mayor Papenfuse says 313 businesses applied and were approved within minutes.

“Small business drives the economic development in Harrisburg,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “I fully support this partnership and this funding opportunity will greatly help the City’s small businesses.”

Mayor Papenfuse wants another half a million dollars for a second round of grants.

The application currently says, “Because of the exceptionally high demand for program funds, this application is currently closed as of 6 p.m. on 5/1. You can continue to complete the application to potentially qualify for other financial resources through the program.”

More information on the program and the online application can be found at www.impactharrisburg.org.