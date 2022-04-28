HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on escape charges on Wednesday, April 27.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 54-year-old Derek T. Smith from Harrisburg was convicted as a bank robber. The indictment alleges that on April 21, 2022, Smith escaped the custody of the Capital Pavillion Residental Reentry Center located in Dauphin County. He was confined to the center following his conviction for bank robbery.

Following his escape, he was apprehended on April 23, 2022.

The maximum penalty for this offense is five years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release after imprisonment.

Smith is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty in a court of law.