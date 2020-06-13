Harrisburg bars prepare for green phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’ve gone out in Harrisburg, chances are you’ve been to one of Ron Kamionka’s seven bars. His business is fun, but this pandemic has been anything but.

“People still want to come out. They want to socialize. They want to enjoy cocktails around friends and dance, and it’s not going to change because of a virus,” Kamionka said.

People don’t change, but guidelines do. Even during the green phase, bars have to follow certain restrictions, and one of the biggest is not allowing customers to stand idly or dance.

“People have to be seated at a table. We have to maintain social distancing six feet between the tables and [we are] not allowed to have people at the bar,” Kamionka said.

Luckily, Kamionka learned last weekend that people are still hungry to — well, drink. They had to close their outdoor seating early last Saturday.

“We just didn’t have the product in house to sell to people. So, we ended up closing at 11:30 last Saturday, but we’re not gonna make that same mistake twice,” he said.

There’s no room for mistakes, but there’s a ton of room at Sawyers, according to Kamionka.

“We do have a lot of square feet. So, we can still get people in, there will still be enough people here to feel like a crowd, and we will still have a good time,” he said.

In the meantime, Kamionka said it’s important to be patient. Employees are learning the new guidelines, just like customers.

“We’re operating on diminished capacity, but I do believe that because people had to be inside for so long, that the summer is going to last quite awhile,” Kamionka said.

To help support businesses, the city of Harrisburg is extending their Saturday Nights in the City initiative, which will close several city streets from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to expand outdoor dining and give people the freedom to move around from place to place.

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event this upcoming Saturday, June 13:

N. Second St. – From Market to Pine

State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound

North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood

Conoy St

Third St. – Market to Chestnut

The initiative will go on until the weekend of the Fourth of July.