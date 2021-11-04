Harrisburg bathhouse re-opens as Harrisburg Beach Club on City island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Beach Club opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, breathing new life into the old bathhouse.

The owners had hoped to open earlier in the summer, but the construction and permitting process took a while. There’s a bar out back along with heaters and plenty of seating for people to spread out. There’s also an indoor space that will be insulated and heated.

“It’s a great place to come, lounge, and relax. It’s good for people of all ages. We had a soft opening last night. We had friends with their families come, some had children with them. It’s just an enjoyable spot,” Co-Owner Bryan Donovan said.

Not everyone is happy about the opening. Two protestors showed up saying the alcohol service is too close to the playground and mini-golf course for their liking.