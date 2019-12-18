Harrisburg beautician, community servant extraordinaire receives Unsung Hero award

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The heroes of Harrisburg aren’t just manning the thin blue line or fighting fires.

On Tuesday night, city council proved heroes come in all sizes and just like a fine Pennsylvanian wine, Johnsie Silas is only getting better with time.

“It’s just her spirit. She really just has a genuine heart for people,” said Councilwoman Danielle Bowers. “She’s truly humbled by this, and you can see, she’s overwhelmed,” Bowers said.

Silas was one of four people to receive Harrisburg City Council’s Unsung Hero Award. The ceremony recognizes everyday people in the city who make a positive impact through community service.

“I almost passed out,” Johnsie Silas said.

For more than 60 years, Silas has owned her own beauty shop on Fulton Street. She remembers every head of hair that walks through her doors, and she never misses a chance to show how much she cares.

“She sends cards to friends, family, community members — just kind gestures to make sure people know they’re remembered and loved,” Bowers said.

Silas also has a special way of saying ‘goodbye.’

“She leaves a signature red rose in their casket as a final farewell,” Bowers said.

“I just do that because I love them, and that’s the last thing I can do for them,” Silas said.

During the summer, she works one day a week at Hershey Park and donates all her wages to the Harrisburg Methodist Center, but she does have her limits.

“I did rides. I did everything, but work with food,” Silas said.

That’s the only limit her charity has, and she’s just getting started.

“We often think the younger years in their life are the best years, however, we find that their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are truly the beautiful years of their lives,” Bowers said.

It’s fitting that a woman who works to make others beautiful gets this beautiful moment — even if she’s alright with it being her last time in the spotlight.

“This is the first time, and it’s okay, but I just do it because I want to do it, and I love what i’m doing,” Silas said.