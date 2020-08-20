Harrisburg Beer Week makes donation to River Rescue

by: WHTM Staff

Posted:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The organizers of Harrisburg Beer Week have donated $2,500 to Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services.

This year’s event celebrating craft beers was all virtual, so donations came from sponsorships along with local businesses and individuals

Over six years, Beer Week has raised nearly $200,000 for the River Rescue team, but due to the uncertainty of event planning, organizers announced today that Harrisburg Beer Week is being discontinued.

