Harrisburg bookstore reopening to the public after 419 days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate bookstore is set to re-open its doors after being shut down in March 2020.

The Midtown Scholar Bookstore is ready to welcome the community back into its store on May 28 and 29, after being shut down for 419 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the time since its closure, the store hosted over 100 sidewalk sales and livestream events, featuring authors to “keep our literary community connected to the latest new releases on politics, history, art, fiction, and poetry.”

To celebrate its reopening, Midtown will offer a gift card special during opening weekend where customers can receive a $5 gift card for every $50 spent to use for a future purchase.

Midtown will continue to take COVID precautions, requiring customers to wear masks at all times. No indoor seating will be available, and restrooms will be closed to the public. Its temporary hours will run Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The bookstore will continue to host virtual events.