Harrisburg breast cancer organization sees more donations after decline in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leigh Hurst is a breast cancer survivor who focuses on awareness and education efforts through her nonprofit, the Feel Your Boobies Foundation.

She says it is important for awareness and education to lead women to take action.

“Women need to understand that not having cancer in your family gives a false sense of security,” Hurst said. “Women need to conduct self-exams and know their bodies.”

Hurst says the pandemic had a negative impact on financial contributions in 2020, but the foundation will continue to work on educating the public and reminding people about the importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

For more information, visit www.feelyourboobies.com