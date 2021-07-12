Harrisburg Bureau of Fire chief warns of areas prone to flooding; severe thunderstorms possible

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstaters are on guard for flash flooding with the incoming storms, and if you run into standing water, remember — turn around, don’t drown.

Chief Brian Enterline, with Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, says to be aware of places that are typically prone to flooding.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Roadways might not look dangerous, but it only takes a little bit of water to cause a big problem.

“Once you get into about a foot and a half of water, that’s enough to start lifting your car and moving it off the roadway. Another thing you don’t know is that water could have eroded the roadway underneath of you,” Enterline said.

The chief says his crews are always on high alert when heavy rain is in the forecast.