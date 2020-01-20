Harrisburg Bureau of Fire reminds people to check CO detectors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is reminding everyone to check their CO detectors after they responded to a local family’s carbon monoxide leak.

The family’s furnace broke and emitted the odorless gas Sunday night. They were helped saved, however, by the working detectors inside their home.

“These folks already had one installed in their home, between $20 or $30 at your local hardware store. That investment saved their life last night,” fire chief Brian Enterline said.

Another reminder: The Harrisburg Fire Department will install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors for free. You can reach them at 717-255-6464.