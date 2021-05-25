Harrisburg Bureau of Fire shares water safety tips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and many people are looking to spend it out on the water.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire wants to remind people to stay safe and be familiar with the body of water they are in.

Pay attention to any weather changes and signs telling you where you can and cannot swim and remember boating under the influence is against the law.

“We oftentimes see folks across the commonwealth that are intoxicated while boating,” Chief Brian Enterline said. “Water, boats and beer do not mix together so be aware of that and save yourself, save your family and most importantly, save the first responders the hassle of trying to search for you by not boating under the influence.”

Chief Enterline also says to make sure you have a flotation device on at all times.