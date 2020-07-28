Harrisburg businesses struggle while return to work stalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Harrisburg businesses are suffering financially, because the majority of state workers have not returned to their offices.

Several restaurants including Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square and Philadelphia Steaks and Hoagies on North Fourth Street rely so heavily on state workers that they’ve simply remained closed since mid-March. A nearby shoe shop cut back hours significantly.

The Flamingo Grill on Market Street has remained open but the owner says she understands why others have not. Athena says a lot of business owners fear the possibility of another shutdown, and she says that could force many of them to close for good.

