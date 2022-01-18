Harrisburg businessman, forced to close after wall collapse, moving forward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Howard Henry was forced to close Howard Tire & Auto, after a retaining wall from the McFarland Apartments collapsed on his roof on May 5, 2016. “We heard a loud noise that shook the ground,” Henry said.

“We didn’t know what happened until we walked outside and looked up,” Henry said. He spent several years in court until he settled earlier this month with the owners of the McFarland Apartments.

“The entire legal ordeal was an emotional rollercoaster,” Henry said. “I don’t blame any person, but we have a broken legal system, on many levels.”

Henry can’t talk about the specifics of the settlement, but he says he will not be able to reopen unless he dramatically downsized. “I am not sure about what will come next,” Henry said. “But I know there is a now and I am in it.”