Harrisburg businessman helping those less fortunate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg businessman who has had his own setbacks continues to help those in need.

Howard Henry, the owner of Howard Tire and Auto on Cameron Street held a meal giveaway Saturday afternoon on his property. Five years ago, he had to shut down his business after a portion of the retaining wall at the McFarland Apartments collapsed on his own building.

Henry has been giving meals, clothing, and personal care items for the past 15 years to the homeless and families in the region who have fallen on hard times. Henry says despite his own struggles, he knows there are people who are struggling and need a boost to get back on their feet.

“For us, this has always been about community. We built our business around the community. We fostered community within our environment, loved one another, and served one another in our shop and it rubbed off. That is what you see coming back to us,” owner of Howard Tire and Auto Howard Henry said.

Howard says he would like to thank his community partners and volunteers who helped make his annual holiday season event a success.