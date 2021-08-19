Harrisburg, Capital Region Water open new park to help with stormwater management

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg cut the ribbon on a newly renovated park at Fourth and Dauphin Streets uptown.

The park, costing $750,000 was funded in large part by Capital Region Water which helped design the area with stormwater management features to reduce storm runoff into the combined sewer system.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

“The visible elements are the rain gardens, the porous basketball court, and restored vegetation such as the trees that the mayor mentioned. Less visible elements include drainage structures underneath,” Capital Region Water CEO, Charlotte Katzenmoyer said.

Capital Region Water also introduced its adopt-a-rain garden program. It’s aiming to get volunteers to maintain and clean rain gardens, and green stormwater systems.