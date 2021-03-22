Harrisburg Capitol reopens to the public, lobbyists after COVID concerns

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since December 10, 2020, the state Capitol building in Harrisburg is open to the public.

It had been closed due to pandemic concerns and to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

People can visit as long as they wear masks and maintain proper social distancing protocols. There is tighter security throughout the complex, as well, including heavily armed officers.

Monday is also the first day lobbyists were allowed back inside the building and several of them took advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s wonderful. You can only do so much on the phone or remotely. The art of this job is personal contact and you try to make your case,” said Mark Phenicie, a lobbyist in Harrisburg.

There will be no public events held inside the Capitol, which are typically numerous this time of year. Events can still be held outside of the building.