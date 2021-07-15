Harrisburg Catholics to return to in-person obligations

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The grace period for Catholics is ending. The Harrisburg Diocese says the obligation for Catholics to attend mass in person on Sundays and Holy Days will be re-instated next month.

The diocese suspended those obligations in March of last year when the pandemic began. Many churches live-streamed their services during that time.

Now, the Harrisburg diocese wants the faithful to return to in-person mass on August 15. The diocese says the obligation does not apply to those who are sick, who have major health risks or have serious anxiety over large crowds.

