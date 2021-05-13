Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce set to welcome new CEO

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After 20 years there will be new leadership at the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce.

President and CEO Dave Black is retiring. His work has brought job creation and economic growth to Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties.

Replacing Black will be Ryan Unger who is currently President and CEO of the Team Pennsylvania Foundation.

“Ryan had a chance to meet with the entire staff yesterday and they’re excited to work with him and he’s excited to work with them so I think it’s going to be a very bright future for this organization and I’m not going to be that far away,” Black said. “I’ll be around and I look forward to attending Chamber events.”

Black will retire at the end of June.