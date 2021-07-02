Harrisburg church burglarized and damaged; clean up effort scheduled for Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A small Harrisburg church was burglarized this week. On Tuesday evening, June 29, someone broke into the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal church on South 19th Street.

Church officials say window air conditioning units, musical instrument and microphones were stolen and the church was vandalized.

The Harrisburg Police Department’s community service division is trying to help the church move forward.

Black Lynch, director of community services, says “in an effort to continue to grow our community police initiatives, we have already reached out to the church to try and assist and connect them with community resources to help them get what they need so they can continue to serve the community.”

There was much damage indoors, as well. The church will have a cleanup effort Saturday morning, July 3. Volunteers are welcome.