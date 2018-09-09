Harrisburg church holds annual German Fest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A little piece of Germany came to Harrisburg Saturday as the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Savior held its annual German Fest.

The event featured authentic German food and a baked good table. Guests could also take part in a silent auction and German craft making.



The popcorn hat players even made a guest appearance and provided the crowd with some entertainment.



There was also a 9/11 prayer of remembrance service at the church.