Harrisburg Cinema prepares for renovations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Moviegoers at Midtown Cinema will soon have a new experience when the theater undergoes major renovations next month.

The Harrisburg Architectural Review Board on Monday approved plans to change the façade.

As many movie theaters struggle against the likes of Amazon and Netflix, Midtown Cinema continues to offer a unique experience.

“For us, it’s choosing films that make you think, films that ask big questions, films that you won’t catch at the big movie theater,” said Stuart Landon, director of community engagement at Midtown Cinema.

“I love foreign films. I love independent films, and I love the Midtown. I’m doing a double feature today,” said Janet Frick, a regular.

Landon says their loyal customers allow them to keep up with the times.

“Seven years ago, we were able to go digital, and then now, this is the natural next step for us to make sure that our patrons and our members have the best experience possible at the cinema,” he said.

The next step includes a whole new look outside with new paneling, a new marquee, and a patio area.

On the inside, “There’s going to be a new streamlined experience for the patrons as well as a refresh on our bathrooms, some new soundproofing in our theaters and an overall look and aesthetic change on the inside,” Landon said.

With all the physical changes happening, there’s one thing that won’t change.

“There’s nothing like going into the movie theater with a group of strangers and experiencing beautiful stories,” Landon said.

Midtown Cinema will be open throughout the renovations, starting right after the Oscars in February and finishing at the end of May.