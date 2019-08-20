Harrisburg City Council hosting public hearing on stop sign removal plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council is holding a public hearing on the removal of several stop signs Tuesday.

The city wants to remove stop signs from four intersections along North Third Street including Emerald, Kelker, and Harris streets as well as Boyd Alley.

City engineers say those signs are not necessary. Those who live there believe the signs make the neighborhood safer.

The public hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. at Harrisburg City Council Chambers.

The stop signs are set to come down Friday.