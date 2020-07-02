Harrisburg City Council opts to not vote on advisory committee

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council did not vote on the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Advisory Committee whose goal is to improve transparency and improve relationships between the police and residents and make recommendations to the police department.

The council says it wants to hold at least two public forums to get community input. They hope to make a final vote after August 25th.

