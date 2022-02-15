Harrisburg city council passes $70 million budget for 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “This budget process has been a marathon, to say the least,” Harrisburg Council President Danielle Bowers said.

In the Harrisburg council chambers, topics from public safety to neighborhood services, utilities, and more were brought to the bargaining table.

“The budget is by no means a perfect document but certainly a working the reality is, is that the City can not function without a budget in place,” Bowers said.

This is the first budget passing for newly elected Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Mayor Williams says the city now has a balanced budget with a surplus something it hasn’t had in about eight years.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The general fund budget will not increase taxes.

“You know we were left with a former mayor without a budget so this solidifies us having a balanced budget and making sure that we can continue on moving in the right direction for the city of Harrisburg,” Williams said.

Council will also move forward with buying a mobile command police station that costs between five hundred and eight hundred thousand dollars.

“We don’t go in with a deficit we go in with a surplus and were able to provide additional services to the citizens of Harrisburg,” Williams said.

This council meeting was the 5th budget meeting in February.