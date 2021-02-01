Harrisburg road crews plan to work into early morning hours to improve roadway conditions

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect reference to PennDOT crews. The error has been corrected.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Most of the roads in downtown Harrisburg are slushy or snow-covered, but city maintenance crews are working to get them in better shape as the snow continues to fall in Pennsylvania.

The city is divided into eight zones and abc27 News is told two crews work 12-hour shifts in each zone. Most crew members were sent home before noon on Monday to get some rest, but will be back out on the main streets and neighborhoods soon.

“We wanted them at their best, so they could spend time in neighborhoods and streets, getting them plowed,” said public works official Dave West. “We are going to be working long hours […] We will get the job done over time.”

Dave West, with the Pa. Department of Public Works, says it will take some time to get in front of the storm, and asks Pennsylvanians to be patient.

“The travel roads will get cleaner because the traffic is mixing with the salt but the secondary roads are harder to keep open because there is less traffic on them,” West said.

Harrisburg city residents can park for free in the Locust Street garage until Tuesday at noon.