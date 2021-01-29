Harrisburg City Deputy Police Chief to retire after more than 28 years of service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — During his weekly Facebook Live chat, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse honored the city’s Deputy Chief Deric Moody, who announced his retirement after more than 28 years of police service.

Moody says he wanted to be an officer since he was young, and first joined the Marine Corps before working with the Harrisburg City Bureau of Police. He then chose to work for the Harrisburg police department instead of his hometown department in Philadelphia.

“The policing profession is a great profession. I worry about it when you watch what’s going on in the world today, I get nervous, it’s been everything to me–you live, you breathe it,” Deputy Chief Moody said.

Moody also said it was a dream to be a police officer, but now he wants to experience being a regular person.