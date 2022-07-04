HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fears of a shooting in downtown Harrisburg sent hundreds of people running Monday night just before the city’s fireworks display started around 9:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter confirmed that a fight broke out between multiple juveniles near Front and Walnut Streets.

Carter said there were no shots fired during the incident. Police reported that some of the juveniles involved threw firecrackers at the ground, which they believed caused the initial panic.

Police tell abc27 that one juvenile was arrested after the incident.

“So me and my friend and his girlfriend were like ordering food over there at one of the burger spots. And next thing you know, we hear somebody yell gun and it was like a whole like at least 200 people run up that way run up Front Street,” said Jay Reyes.

There were reports of missing children amidst the chaos, but officers say all children have been reunited with their families.

Reyes and his friend Josiah Gray found a missing child.

“We found the kid all the way down and their parent was over here. And we were running for about a good five minutes. That’s why I’m sweating. And then we got them reunited with their parents,” Gray said.

“His father broke down in tears and the mother was crying. So we were like, don’t worry, we got it and we found the kids. He was with some other people that were looking for his parents and then we brought him down here,” Reyes added.

Police at this time say some people sustained minor injuries due to the crowd’s hysteria, but the situation was under control after officers broke up the fight. Police were not aware of anybody taken to the hospital by ambulance for injuries.

911 received multiple calls reporting an active shooter in Harrisburg. These reports were unfounded and not confirmed according to police.

“You gotta remember too, not everybody knows what’s going on so everyone’s going to run. So it could be teenagers messing around, it could be anything, you just run,” Gray said. “That’s the thing you have to do nowadays. You’re not going to really know what’s going on. It was very scary. Scariest thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

Police say more information will be released at a later time when it becomes available.

