Harrisburg City mulls improving parking signs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are looking at improving the city’s parking signs.
One contractor says the problem is that no one pays attention to them due to a lack of details about when parking is actually restricted. Other cities have more detailed signs, and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter says he’ll look into making changes.
Next year, the city will improve crossings around the transportation center where many pedestrians and bicyclists go to catch a bus.
