Harrisburg City offices open to public Monday

HARRISBURG – Mayor Papenfuse announced the reopening of Harrisburg City buildings to the public on Monday, July 6.

Before coming to City offices, visitors are requested to schedule appointments, meetings or conduct any necessary transactions through other means whenever possible.

A thermal imaging camera will be at the registration area for temperature screenings. Visitors are expected to use the provided hand sanitizer when entering, wear a face mask at all times in the building, observe proper social distancing, and exit immediately after their purpose of visit.

“As we carefully reopen City offices in the Green Phase, the safety of employees and the public is our top priority,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “It is important that everyone follow the new procedures when they come to the buildings.”

The MLK City Government Center will be open Mondays to Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Treasury Office will be open one day a week on Wednesdays only. Residents can continue to use the drop box at the rear of the building to drop payments on the other days. Building access for all visitors will be from the front door located at 10 N. 2nd Street.

The Public Works Building, 1820 Paxton St, will be open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Public Records Center, located on the 2nd floor of the Public Safety Building at 123 Walnut St, will continue its weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

