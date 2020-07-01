Harrisburg City Official charged with indecent exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Finance Director Bruce Weber faces three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure after his neighbor complained of him gardening naked in his backyard.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo filed the charges and says Weber’s neighbor is the mother of two children under the age of 10.

“The complaining witness warned the defendant that she had young children,” he said. ” He was exposing himself in his yard and her persisted, so we thought the right thing to do was bring these charges.”

Chardo says county detectives spoke with Weber and other neighbors. “He said ‘this is my yard and I can do this if I want too’. The law states, that that you are not allowed to expose yourself in public.”

Mayor Eric Papenfuse would not comment on the matter, but he did say Weber was suspended without pay. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.