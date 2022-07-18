HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City parks will be filled with family, faith, and fun as the annual Faith Into Action event returns.

The Faith Into Action youth conference and family festival will run from Tuesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 23 at five Harrisburg City parks. The event will bring local youth together to do community service projects, bible school, listen to live music, and pray. There will also be food, games, and inflatables.

Volunteers will help with picking up trash, weeding, mulching, and painting at the five different location.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

“We’re so excited to partner with the City of Harrisburg for our annual Faith Into Action event,” said event organizer Missy Cook of Harrisburg First Assembly of God. “We want to give back to the community, and teach our students to be the hands and feet of Christ, and be Jesus to someone this week.”

The event will take place at a different park each day, where there will be mini block-parties from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 19 : Cloverly Heights Playground

: Cloverly Heights Playground Wednesday, July 20 : 4th & Emerald Playground

: 4th & Emerald Playground Thursday, July 21 : Sunshine Park

: Sunshine Park Friday, July 22: Reservoir Park Saturday, July 23: 4th & Dauphin Playground

Vacation Bible School: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Inflatables / Games / Food 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pre-Service: 5:30 p.m. Worship With Joel Vaughn: 6:00 p.m.

Evangelist Jessica Bryan: 7:00 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Joel Vaughn will put on live music for each event. Evangelist Jessica Bryan will also speak at each family festival. There will also be a $100 gift card giveaway each night.

“Volunteer groups such as ‘Faith Into Action’ are paramount to the city’s mission in keeping our parks beautiful and safe for years to come,” said Parks & Recreation Director Dave Baker. “We truly value the work they’ve done in past years, and hope they, and other community-based groups like it, will continue to share their time in the future to help beautify the city.”

This marks the 18th year of Faith Into Action. For more information contact Missy Cook at 717-805-1963.