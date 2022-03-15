HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Masks will be optional for schools, district buildings, and buses in Harrisburg School District starting Wednesday, March 16.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Superintendent Eric Turman says the change comes after two consecutive weeks of COVID-19 case counts in the ‘Low’ level for Dauphin County and new guidance from the CDC.

“We will closely monitor case counts, and if there are any significant increases in positivity rates, or if Dauphin County COVID-19 cases increase to a MODERATE level for two consecutive weeks, the District will once again require masks to be worn in all schools and administration buildings.”

The district says it will still use the following mitigation strategies:

• Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 or are in close contact with a positive case and are experiencing symptoms will still be required to quarantine.

• Students and staff stay home if they are sick.

• Operating air filtration units in all buildings/classrooms, and electrostatic disinfectant machines are

still being used, as well.

• Students to continue to practice good hygiene and hand washing.

Due to decreasing COVID-19 rates, the district is no longer tracking close contacts or requiring quarantine for potential exposure.

Individuals who are a close contact with a positive case but who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be excluded from school or school activities.