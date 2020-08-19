Harrisburg City to continue with community policing board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is moving forward with its community policing board but who will be a member?

That was the topic of discussion at Tuesday’s town hall meeting in Reservoir Park. The board would bring about changes to the police department and residents suggested that selection be from those who were born and raised in the city.

City officials say they are looking for people who are more qualified. There is an application, but residents feel the criteria is too much.