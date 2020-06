HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is holding an event to discourage illegal fireworks. It will be held July 3rd from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be four locations for people to set off fireworks: Sunshine Park, Seventh & Radnor playground, Reservoir Park, and 14th Street Open Space Park.

Fire department officials will be at each site to ensure safety.