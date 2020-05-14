Harrisburg City to hold temporary street closures near Capital Area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In preparation for Friday’s anti-shutdown protest at the Capitol, the city will be closing off much of the Capital Area neighborhood starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The effort is to shield residential neighborhoods from excessive traffic and noise, Harrisburg police said.

Barricades only allowing for local traffic will be placed at the following intersections:

2nd and North

2nd and Briggs

Forster and Susquehanna

Forster and Green

Third and North

Forster and Penn

Additional areas will be barricaded as need for the duration of the protest, police said.

“We respect the right of the protesters to make their voices heard,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “We ask them, in turn, to respect the rights of our residents to be safe in their homes and not have to put up with excessive disruptions to their daily routines.”

The city will also be temporarily closing the intersections of 2nd and Forster and Third and Forster. Protestors are encouraged to reach the Capitol steps by going from 2nd-to-Forster-to-Third Street.