Harrisburg community activist responds to Chauvin verdict

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 News reporter, Michella Drapac made dozens of calls to police and sheriff’s departments across the Midstate and the consensus was — ‘we’ll be ready if there are protests, but hope an increased police presence won’t be needed.’

Pennsylvania State Police say they were not aware of any specific threats to the commonwealth and respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest.

They say they’re confident they’ll be able to keep everyone safe.

Harrisburg Police echoed that same message.

Community activist Lamont Jones is the vice president of Breaking the Chainz, a Harrisburg nonprofit that works with at-risk youth and ex-felons. He said he hoped for a guilty verdict.

“I look to people when we say we’re in criminal justice reform and people say ‘what can we do?’ You know white folks say ‘what can we do?’ What we can do is call out these things, Jones said. “These officers, you knew that this was wrong.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies will all be on call to report to work immediately if there is a disturbance.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said they wouldn’t divulge any of their plans, and Lebanon County said they didn’t have anything additional planned ahead of the verdict.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County said they’re ready for anything as well.