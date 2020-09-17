HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A team effort is underway to better protect children from convicted sex offenders in Harrisburg.
Community United is made up of several groups and formed after the death of 16-year-old Kyan King, in which a convicted sex offender is charged with killing him.
The group is pushing for a city ordinance requiring repeat child sex offenders to live at least a mile away from a school.
Top News
- Harrisburg community group pushing for city ordinance on sex offenders
- Susquehanna Township development project begins
- Survivor writes free ‘how-to’ guide on beating brain cancer
- abc27 News+ Nightside: Big10 continues, sports spectator bill, adult-use cannabis
- PepsiCo launches beverage to help you relax, sleep better