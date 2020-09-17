Harrisburg community group pushing for city ordinance on sex offenders

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A team effort is underway to better protect children from convicted sex offenders in Harrisburg.

Community United is made up of several groups and formed after the death of 16-year-old Kyan King, in which a convicted sex offender is charged with killing him.

The group is pushing for a city ordinance requiring repeat child sex offenders to live at least a mile away from a school.

